A Chip Off The Old Block? Destry Allyn Spielberg To Make Feature Directing Debut On Thunder Road’s ‘Four Assassins (And A Funeral)’



EXCLUSIVE: Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee’s Thunder Road Pictures has set Destry Allyn Spielberg to make her feature directorial debut on Four Assassins (And A Funeral), the Ryan Hooper Black List script said to be a cross between The Kingsman meets Knives Out meets Succession.

The daughter of the famed The Fabelmans helmer, Spielberg drew acclaim for directing The Right Way, the Owen King-scripted short film that starred Hopper Penn and Brian D’Arcy James, which premiered at the last Tribeca. Her work as an actress includes in Licorice Pizza and an episode of the miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

“We watched Destry’s short and were impressed — and after meeting and hearing she wanted to do action, we dug in to find something,” said Thunder Road’s Lee. “Four Assassins is the perfect vehicle for her, and we’re excited what her unique voice will bring to it – and introducing a new filmmaker voice into the elevated action space. “

This is all moving quickly, with production slated to start in the first half of 2023 in the UK and casting is currently underway.

Spielberg said she was “thrilled and honored to have the privilege of working with Thunder Road to tell this story of family, deceit and murder!”

Founded by Iwanyk and run by Lee, Thunder Road produces the John Wick franchise and has upcoming Dev Patel’s directing debut on the stylized revenge thriller Monkey Man, the romantic comedy Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and the Len Wiseman Wick spinoff film The Ballerina with Ana de Armas, among other films.

Destry Allyn Spielberg is repped by WME and Thruline Entertainment. Hooper is repped by Paradigm and Industry Entertainment.