Debmar-Mercury Takes GSN’s Leah Remini-Hosted ‘People Puzzler’ To Syndication

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has picked up for distribution Game Show Network’s People Puzzler, hosted by Leah Remini, with the goal to launch the game show in broadcast syndication in fall 2023.

Debmar-Mercury is shopping 325 episodes of People Puzzler, which combines pop culture with fun facts, as a back-to-back Monday-Friday strip. It will be sold on an all-barter basis, with the syndicator splitting the national advertising time with stations. The 325 episodes include all of Seasons 1 and 2, as well the current third season.

This marks a rare broadcast syndication offering for fall 2023 in a tight marketplace with no known first-run shows targeted for next fall yet.

Based on the crossword puzzles in People, People Puzzler, which returned for its third season in August, has been a solid performer for GSN. It is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment and People’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith. Remini also executive produces with Rane Laymance, along with Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment and Rachel Feinberg for Dotdash Meredith.

“We believe People Puzzler’s proven ad-friendly format, strong household and adult 25-54 demo performance will attract an entirely new audience to broadcast, while giving stations a tested alternative to pair with originals in this dominant syndication programming genre,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein.

The King Of Queens alumna Remini, a two-time Emmy winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host, created, produced and hosted the critically acclaimed documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, and most recently appeared as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.