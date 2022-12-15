‘Dead To Me’ Lands At No. 2 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts After Season 3 Debut

DEAD TO ME (L to R) LINDA CARDELLINI as JUDY HALE and CHRISTINA APPLEGATE as JEN HARDING in DEAD TO ME

The week of November 14 to 20 was a big viewing week for Netflix, with four different programs notching over a billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts.

The Crown reigned over the charts during its second week on the streamer, notching 1.78B minutes viewed. That’s just a tad below the 2.13B viewing minutes it logged in its debut week.

Dead To Me took the No. 2 spot, thanks to its third and final season — which hit Netflix on November 17. The comedy, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, managed 1.39B minutes viewed. Meanwhile Manifest dropped to No. 3, down from the top spot the week prior. The sci-fi series racked up 1.28B viewing minutes.

Where The Crawdads Sing was in fourth place with 1.09B minutes viewed after hitting Netflix on November 12.

Similarly to the week prior, only one program from another streamer made it into the Top 10 programs on Nielsen’s chart. This week, that was Yellowstone on Peacock, which landed at No. 8 with 643M viewing minutes. This is pretty unsurprising considering Season 5 of the wildly popular drama debuted on the Paramount Network on November 13, posting double-digit gains in all demos.

As for the rest of the list, the German sci-fi series 1899 came in at No. 5 with 925M minutes viewed, and Cocomelon was No. 6 with 860M. A new Netflix children’s film, Slumberland, was at No. 7. NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy rounded out the Top 10.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: