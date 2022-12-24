Dax Tejera Dies: Executive Producer Of ABC’s ‘This Week’ Was 37

Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.

He was 37.

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced his passing in a memo to staffers, portions of which are copied below.

It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night.

As EP of This Week with George Stephanopoulos Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.

Tejera was named executive producer of This Week in 2020, and the show rose to the top among Sunday shows in adults 25-54. He made his mark by sending its hosts out on location, expanding the show’s focus beyond the typical concentration on Beltway politics.

He joined the network in 2017, producing remote-anchored broadcasts from across the country as well as coverage of then-President Donald Trump’s summits with Kim Jeong-Un and Vladymir Putin. Tejera also managed newsmaker interviews and covered Covid, the 2020 presidential election and the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He previously was a producer at MSNBC and produced the documentary Hate Rising with HBO.