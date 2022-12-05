‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Margarita Levieva & Sandrine Holt Join Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) are set for major roles opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, sources tell Deadline. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Details about Levieva’s and Holt’s characters are being kept under wraps; I hear they may be playing love interests for the leads. Reps for Marvel, Levieva and Holt declined comment.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Levieva and Holt join previously cast Michael Gandolfini. The 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024, four years after the original Daredevil series ended its run on Netflix after three seasons.

Levieva will be pulling double Disney+ duty; as Deadline revealed exclusively last week, she also has booked a guest starring role in the Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The actor, who starred for three seasons of the HBO series The Deuce, was most recently seen starring in the Netflix series In From the Cold, created by Adam Glass. She will next be seen in ITV and Tiger Aspect’s Litvinenko.

On the feature side, Levieva recently starred in the Lionsgate’ feature’s Inherit the Viper, opposite Josh Hartnett. She is repped by Paradigm, Silver Lining Entertainment, Subtitle Entertainment and Offer Weber Dern.

Holt recently recurred on Showtime’s drama series American Gigolo. Her extensive TV series credits also include AMC’s Better Call Saul, Prime Video’s The Expanse, Showtime’s Homeland, CBS’ MacGyver, NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Netflix’s House of Cards. She is repped by APA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Offer Weber Dern.