Elton John Says Farewell To Twitter Due To Misinformation; Elon Musk Responds

New Streaming War Brewing? Warner Bros. Discovery Boss David Zaslav Takes Aim At Netflix Over Payment Terms
Dan Lauria To Play Tip O’Neill In Ronald Reagan Biopic

(Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)

Dan Lauria will play former Speaker of the House Thomas “Tip” O’Neill in the upcoming biopic Reagan.

He’ll play opposite Dennis Quaid, who plays the 40th president.

Dan Lauria as Tip O’Neill

In a statement, director Sean McNamara said, “He and Dennis have the chemistry needed to portray Reagan and O’Neill as two politicians who were respectful adversaries.”

In Washington, the 1980s friendship between Reagan and O’Neill has long been viewed as a contrast to recent decades, as partisan rifts have gotten more personal.

Others in the cast include Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as a fictional KGB agent who tracks Reagan over the course of 40 years. Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord wrote the script.

Reagan is scheduled for a 2023 release, with shooting already completed.

Lauria received critical acclaim for playing Vince Lombardi in the Broadway play Lombardi, and his recent feature credits include The Way Back and Holidate. In addition to The Wonder Years, he also starred in the series Sullivan & Son and Pitch.

In a statement, Lauria said, “I’ve seen wonderful works ruined by bad casting and I’ve seen others made great by the chemistry of great casting. Playing Tip O’Neill opposite Dennis Quaid’s Reagan was a great challenge for both of us. I look forward to sharing it with the world.”

1 Comment

