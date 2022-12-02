‘Star Wars’ Star Daisy Ridley To Star In & EP ‘The Christie Affair’ From Miramax TV

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) will star in and EP the series adaptation of Nina de Gramont’s best-selling novel, The Christie Affair. Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) will adapt the script.

Miramax TV is set to develop and produce the murder mystery.

In 1926, when her husband’s affair became public, Agatha Christie vanished for eleven days. In this reimagining, told through the eyes of her husband’s mistress Nan O’Dea (Ridley), Nan and Agatha become entwined in each other’s lives in ways neither expected.

The Christie Affair was published by St. Martin’s Press on February 1, 2022, becoming a UK no. 1 bestseller. On this side of the pond, the novel was included on the New York Times Bestseller list, as well as Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club.

Miramax TV will produce with the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Rich Green, Jeremy Bell, and DJ Goldberg as Executive Producers. Marina Niel is supervising the project for Miramax UK.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to be joined by Daisy on this incredible project – as both the star as well as our producing partner”, says Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, Miramax TV. “Daisy is one of the most captivating and talented actors working today, and we’re excited for her to bring Nina de Gramont’s fascinating ‘Nan O’Dea’ to life.”

Ridley is best known for her portrayal of the character Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. She can currently be seen starring in and producing the indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying, based on the play Killers by Kevin Armento and short film of the same name. She is also starring in Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter, an adaptation of the psychological-thriller novel of the same name; and will star as the titular character in Joachim Rønning ‘s Young Woman and the Sea. She is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.