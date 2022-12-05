Cyma Zarghami’s MIMO Studios Teams With Tom Lynch Co. To Develop ‘The Infamous Frankie Lorde’ & ‘Code Club’ Live-Action Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Former longtime Nickelodeon President Cyma Zarghami’s family and kids-focused MIMO Studios has teamed with leading kids producer Tom Lynch Co. to develop two live-action projects: a screen adaptation of Brittany Geragotelis’ popular novel series, The Infamous Frankie Lorde, from publishing house Pixel and Ink, and Code Club, an original property. Ryan Devlin Lynch, Vice President of Content, will lead the projects for TLC.

The partnership reunites Zarghami and Lynch, who worked together for more than three decades and were behind some of the most popular live-action programs in children’s television including The Secret World of Alex Mack, The Journey of Allen Strange, and Caitlin’s Way.

The Infamous Frankie Lorde bears a similarity to the duo’s The Secret World of Alex Mack, both of which center on strong female protagonists — Frankie Lorde, a modern day female hero who is righting the wrongs of her new hometown, and Alex Mack, a tween girl with superpowers. And Code Club taps into the relevant coding language that is definitional for this next generation of kids.

“The rapidly changing world of kids entertainment has brought huge opportunities for independent producers who can create innovative, timely content while maintaining a focus on great characters and stories,” Zarghami said. “Having worked extensively with Tom, I know we are totally aligned on this, and I look forward to reprising our partnership with projects as exciting as these.”

Lynch added, “I am excited to work with Cyma and her team at MIMO. It is a match made over decades and we share the same vision of contemporary stories told by strong characters.”

Code Club and Frankie Lorde will join MIMO’s slate that includes multiple animated properties including an adaptation of the award-winning, serialized kids podcast, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, an animated movie based on the New York Times bestselling franchise The Pout-Pout Fish, and YouTube adventure series @HippoPark.