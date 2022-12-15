Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Developing British Boxing Drama ‘Fightland’ At Starz

The drama series Fightland from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Universe, For Life) is currently in development at Starz. The scripted project is set within the high-stakes, cash-rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

From writing duo Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, Fightland follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.

“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger, and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”

Jackson executive produces through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Francis Hopkinson (Wallander, Bancroft) and Katharine Leadbetter (Woman in White, Catherine the Great) of Expanded Media who will also produce Fightland for Starz. Vice President, Original Programming, Sebastian Arboleda, and Director, Original Programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of Starz.

This is Jackson’s first project with Starz following the conclusion of their exclusive deal in September. Deadline recently announced exclusively the development of the animated superhero series Trill League at BET+ from G-Unit Film & TV, 3 Arts, and Lionsgate Television. Additionally, he has various other TV and film projects in production and development with more to come in 2023. He is repped by APA and attorney Stephen Savva.

Fajemisin-Duncan and Smith are two writers who grew up together in South London. Their debut was the Channel 4 drama series Run, starring Olivia Colman and Lennie James. Recently they have written for Sky Atlantic’s Save Me and Save Me Too with creator, Lennie James. Currently, the pair are writing a limited series based on a real-life crime for Channel 4, a high-profile remake of a classic gangster film for Working Title Films, and an adaptation of the sci-fi novel The Upper World for Netflix produced by and starring Daniel Kaluuya. They are repped by Sayle Screen, CAA, and Grandview.