‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Fabelmans’, ‘Babylon’ Lead Critics Choice Award Nominees For Film

With 14 nominations, five of them for actors, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once racked up the highest total among films in contention for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards for Film. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans was next, also grabbing five noms for its cast out of 11 overall to score the including three for Spielberg as producer, director and co-writer of his autobiographical story.

Babylon’ Paramount Pictures

Paramount also found itself back in the awards game in a big way, coming in with 9 nominations for Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to the decadent Hollywood of the silent and early-talkies era including Best Picture, Director and Actress for Margot Robbie. The studio also racked up six noms for the year’s top box office smash Top Gun: Maverick, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Tom Cruise. Searchlight struck out with its hopeful, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light (only a single Cinematography nom) but landed an impressive 9 nominations, including five for acting, for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which continues its awards season roll.

‘The Fabelmans’ Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In addition to the above-mentioned films, the 11 Best Picture nominees — there was an exact tie for the last spot — also include James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water with six nominations overall including Best Director for the Friday-opening sequel to the 2009 all-time box office champ; Elvis with seven noms including Actor for Austin Butler and Director for Baz Luhrmann; Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with six; India’s sensation RRR with five including Director for S. S. Rajamouli and Foreign Language Film; Focus Features’ Tár with seven including Best Actress front-runner Cate Blanchett; and Women Talking, which did very well with six including Director and Adapted Screenplay for Sarah Polley.

‘Women Talking’

The latter is one of two women among the list of 10 nominated directors, along with The Woman King’s Gina Prince-Bythewood — though her film inexplicably failed to make the Best Picture cut. Monday’s Golden Globes nominations included no women directors and was heavily criticized for the omissions, so perhaps this represents a turnaround in that regard. CCA decided to increase the number of Directing nominees to better correlate with Best Picture. Oscar should follow suit since both orgs now have a guaranteed list of 10 Best Picture nominees. No movie directs itself.

RELATED: Golden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn’t & A Mixed Bag For Diversity

Among those snubbed by the Globes — particularly Cruise and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler, as well as Fabelmans Supporting Actors Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch — they all had a better day today with these nominations. The Critics Choice Awards traditionally has the strongest track record in terms of presaging Oscars.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”

‘Elvis’ Warner Bros

As previously announced, Abbott Elementary leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, collecting noms in six categories. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were nominated for Supporting Actor, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned noms for Supporting Actress. Better Call Saul followed with an impressive five nominations overall, while Gaslit, Reservation Dogs and The Good Fight tied with four nominations each.

It was also announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ John Wilson/Netflix

The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which The CW will air live at 7 p.m. in the East (delayed in the West) from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15.

James Cameron on the set of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

Over the course of the past few weeks, CCA has also held four other awards ceremonies including one in New York for Achievement in Documentaries, where Amazon’s Good Night Oppy led with five wins, as well as the CCA’s strong committment to diversity with the inaugural Critics Choice Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television, the second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television and last week’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, all also held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel ballroom.

Full disclosure: I am a member of the Critics Choice Association and president of the Film Branch.

Here is the complete list of film nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon|

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever|

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans