Critics Choice Awards Analysis: ‘House Of The Dragon’ And ‘The Rings Of Power‘ Earn First Noms; ’Yellowstone’ Up For Another Best Drama Prize

It may have seemed like a heavyweight match this year between House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but as far as the Critics Choice Awards are concerned, the HBO drama had the better performances.

The Game of Thrones sequel earned noms in Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor (Matt Smith) and Actress (Milly Alcock), while The Rings of Power only received one nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Favorites like TROP‘s Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel and Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn were overlooked.

The nomination for HOTD‘s Alcock, in contrast, is a true testament to the actress’ popularity, despite her only appearing in the first half of the season. Emma D’Arcy took over her character, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, for the rest of season one.

Yellowstone will try once again for a top prize, as it was nominated for Best Drama alongside Andor (Disney+), Bad Sisters (Apple TV+), Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Euphoria (HBO), The Good Fight (Paramount+), House of the Dragon (HBO) and Severance (Apple TV+). Popular star Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, was nominated, too. Now in its fifth season on Paramount, the Taylor Sheridan drama has yet to win any major award for writing or acting.

The Bear on FX earned some much-deserved nods in Best Comedy, Best Actor (Jeremy Allen White) and Best Supporting Actress (Ayo Edebiri) while The Offer — which was snubbed big time at the Emmys — received a Best Limited Series nomination, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Matthew Goode as Robert Evans and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.

And maybe Mandy Moore will finally get recognized for her work on This is Us? She and Sterling K. earned nominations for the drama’s last season.

The winners will be unveiled at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards gala, which will broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7 PM ET/delayed PT. Nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on December 14.