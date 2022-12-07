Craig Ferguson Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody and Emmy-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian Craig Ferguson has signed with CAA for representation in Comedy Touring.

Ferguson is maybe best known as host of popular The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, which ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, accumulating millions of views every year through fan-posted clips.

In 2016, Ferguson debuted his original History Channel show Join Or Die, which featured the Scottish-born comedian and his celebrity friends debating provocative and timely topics with history experts.

Ferguson hosted syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game, which earned him the Daytime Emmy Award for Best Host two years in a row. He also hosted The Hustler for ABC/Disney.

A veteran of the North American comedy circuit, Ferguson has performed to sold-out theaters across the country, including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Ferguson is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous standup specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central, and Amazon. They include A Wee Bit O’ Revolution which premiered in 2009 on Comedy Central; Does This Need To Be Said on Epix and Comedy Central; I’m Here To Help on Netflix, which earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album; Just Being Honest on Epix, which earned him a second Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album; Tickle Fight on Netflix; and the six-part stand-up/docu-series Hobo Fabulous on Amazon.

Ferguson will remain with WME in all other areas and is additionally represented by Vault Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.