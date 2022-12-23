‘Community’: Dan Harmon Rules Out Paintball Scenes, Dungeons & Dragons In Upcoming Peacock Movie

Dan Harmon is shedding some light on what viewers will not see in Peacock’s upcoming Community movie.

On Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast, the Community creator revealed that fans hoping for a repeat of the iconic paintball sequences will likely be disappointed.

“It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we’re pursuing,” Harmon told host Alex Burdine. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it’d be a good idea to be a paintball episode?’ It’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s the first thing off the top of your head, and that’s an issue with the ‘Community’ movie concept. We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn’t a traditional sitcom narrative, but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages. The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?”

Paintball battles on the Greendale Community College campus became the material of some of the series’ most beloved episodes, with parodies of Die Hard, Star Wars, A Fistful of Dollars and more. He noted that the increase in school shootings would make a return to the paintball sequences or Dungeons & Dragons unacceptable.

“You’re running around with guns in a school, which was never a good idea on TV even back then,” he said. “How can we do that in a way that’s acceptable? You sit down to write the movie and you’re like, ‘So, we’d do that right?’ Because it’s so emblematic of what made our show special and the triumphs we had, the things we contributed as a show. Or we’d play Dungeons & Dragons for 90 minutes. I kinda gotta rule that out — maybe a better writer wouldn’t.”

Harmon also told Burdine that the movie won’t featured a shuttered Greendale campus and will not take place over “one night” in real time.

“You’re not gonna do anything terribly clever with using the school’s demise or resurrection as a device because you don’t want too much of your movie to be spent unrecognizable,” he said. “It wouldn’t be outlandish to suggest that enough time has gone by in ‘Community’ that the world, and not these characters, has changed so significantly that there’s a lot to deal with. They haven’t been together in a long time, but it’s not because they swore each other off…there’s a reason to get together and there’s a reason they have to stay together.”

Community: The Movie from Harmon, will feature original series stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

A premiere date not yet been set.

Listen to Harmon’s interview on the Six Seasons and a Podcast here.