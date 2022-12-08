Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs

Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations.

Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela.

In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie Lawrence, managing director of the firm’s London office; as well as Matt Biscuiti in New York and Kevin Broderick in LA. Golum and Price will team with senior consumer executives including Katie Fuchs in New York and Jeanne O’Keefe and Alex Uliantzeff in LA.

Golum joined The Lippin Group at its inception in 1986 and had been president of entertainment on the West Coast since 2007. Her client roster has included Dick Wolf’s Law & Order, Chicago and FBI franchises from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. She has helped build the firm’s roster to 650 network, streaming and syndicated series from studios and many top independent production companies.

Benson, formerly EVP of The Lippin Group, joined the firm in 2007 after overseeing corporate communications and publicity for Universal/Studio USA’s domestic and international television divisions. Before moving into communications, Benson covered television as a reporter at Variety and other news outlets. At Lippin, Benson has repped domestic and international studios, broadcasters and tech firms.

Price-Keith joined the firm in 1993 as an assistant and rose to the EVP level, handling major events like the Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards. She has developed and executed publicity campaigns for original drama, comedy and kids’ series for linear networks and streaming platforms.

Simno joined The Lippin Group in 2008. Her duties include office financial management and employee administration.

“I consider myself very fortunate that I have a team of exceptional professionals who are not only exceedingly talented in what they do but have been with me for 15 years or more,” Lippin said in the official announcement. “Together, we have built an international agency with a longstanding and superb client list spanning the globe, operating activities that touch every major platform in the entertainment industry and, most importantly, a high degree of credibility for our integrity and delivering on what we promise.”