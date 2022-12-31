Comcast Reveals Contract Terms For Recently Elevated President Michael Cavanagh

Comcast has disclosed contract terms for Michael Cavanagh, a longtime exec who was promoted to president last October.

The agreement will keep Cavanagh in the fold through December 31, 2027 (a fairly routine 5-year term), at an annual base salary of $2.5 million, which takes effect on March 1. Cavanagh also got the grant of a performance-based option to buy 2 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, with an aggregate grant date fair value equal to $14.8 million.

The promotion made Cavanagh just the third exec ever to hold the title of president at the nearly 60-year-old, Philadelphia-based media giant. He works closely with CEO Brian Roberts to manage the company’s businesses. After the promotion, he is remaining CFO.

Related Story Virgil Films Ups Tim Maggiani To Co-President; Exec To Share Oversight Of Company With President And CEO Joe Amodei

In 2021, Cavanagh’s total compensation was $27.4 million, the company reported earlier this year.

The Performance Award, which is the company’s designation for the performance-based stock option, “is designed to ensure leadership continuity over the longer term,” the filing said, “enhance retention in response to increasing competition for high-performing talent and incent company financial performance by aligning compensation with rigorous performance targets that drive long-term shareholder value creation.”

Cavanagh joined Comcast seven years ago as CFO, following a stont as co-president and co-COO of The Carlyle Group, a leading global asset manager. He previously spent 20 years in the financial services sector, most recently as Co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s Corporate & Investment Bank. He co-led investment banking, cash management, investor services and the largest global markets and trading business in the world, departing in 2014.