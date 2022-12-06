Cole Sprouse Joins Tommy Dorfman’s Directorial Debut ‘I Wish You All The Best’ For ACE Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse is the newest addition to the cast of the ACE Entertainment’s drama I Wish You All the Best, based on Mason Deaver’s 2019 bestseller of the same name.

The first feature written, directed and produced by Tommy Dorfman will have him starring alongside Corey Fogelmanis, Alexandra Daddario, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Amy Landecker, Judson Mills, Lexi Underwood, Lisa Yamada and Brian Michael Smith.

I Wish You All the Best tells the story of the creative, bright and introverted Ben (Fogelmanis), a non-binary teen who has spent their life pretending to be the perfect “son” to their ultra-religious Southern parents. When Ben is kicked out of the house and moves in with their estranged sister, they embark upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship and family.

Sprouse will play Ben’s brother-in-law Thomas who, alongside their wife Hannah (Daddario), takes Ben in after they’ve been kicked out of their conservative parent’s home.

To All the Boys producer ACE Entertainment nabbed feature rights to the book before they were widely available to buyers and is financing and producing the project. Matt Kaplan is producing for ACE, with Aubrey Bendix and Braden Bochner overseeing production for the company, and James Harris executive producing for TeaShop FIms. Lionsgate is handling sales.

Cole Sprouse stars as Archie Comics character Jughead Jones in The CW’s hit teen drama series Riverdale, which returns for its seventh and final season next year. He has also recently starred in HBO Max’s sci-fi rom-com Moonshoot, CBS Films’ romantic drama Five Feet Apart for Lionsgate, and the fictional thriller podcast series Borrasca, which he also produces.

Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan began their acting career at an early age on the popular series Grace Under Fire and later starred in The Astronaut’s Wife opposite Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron, and in Big Daddy, opposite Adam Sandler, among several other films and series. Cole subsequently appeared solo as Ben Geller — the son of David Schwimmer’s Ross — in the hit television series Friends. From 2005 to 2008, the Sprouse brothers starred in their own half-hour sitcom The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and then The Suite Life on Deck — both, originally airing on the Disney Channel.

Also coming up for Cole on the feature side is Zelda Williams’ horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein for Focus Features. The actor, who also works as a photographer, is repped by Brookside Artist Management, WME and DLA Piper.