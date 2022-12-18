Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘1923’ Premiere: A Violent Beginning For The Dutton Men And Indigenous Women

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Opens To $134M - Sunday Update
Read the full story

CNN’s Chris Licht: “So Much Of What Passes For News Is Name-Calling, Half-Truths And Desperation”

Chris Licht John Paul Filo/CBS

Chris Licht hasn’t made many friends in his new job. After layoffs, reassignments and a shift in strategic focus that’s angered some, the CNN chairman and CEO recalled one specific ending in a profile that ran today in the New York Times.

At a lunch with Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav, the chairman/CEO of CNN’s parent company indicated their years-long relationship had fundamentally changed. “We’ve been friends for 15 years,” Zaslav said to Licht. “We’re not friends any more. You work for me.”

That was the start of Licht’s attempt to remake CNN, which drifted far to the left in the preceding years. Licht envisioned a less political and less partisan news outlet, one that would live up to its former slogan of being “the most-trusted news” outlet. His Times profile indicated he wants to offer a “rational conversation about polarizing issues,” so that viewers will “take what they’ve heard (on CNN) to the dinner table and have a discussion,” he said. “That’s a dream of mine.”

Related Story

Ana Cabrera Confirms That She's Leaving CNN -- Update

So far, there’s been mixed results. CNN’s Jake Tapper broke the story about Kyrsten Sinema’s move to Independent from Democrat. But his prime time stint failed and was ended after a month. Likewise, the CNN “This Morning” show has not fared well against its competiton.

He also noted that he’s faced a firestorm of criticism from liberals for attempting to make CNN less partisan.

“The uninformed vitriol, especially from the left, has been stunning,” Licht said at one point. “Which proves my point: So much of what passes for news is name-calling, half-truths and desperation.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad