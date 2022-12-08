You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS

Jay Beattie
Jay Beattie Courtesy of Jay Beattie

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios.

In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. 

Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams.

Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank.

He was previously partnered with writer/producer Dan Dworkin for many years. They were creators, exec producers and showrunners of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol at Peacock through an overall deal at CBS Studios, which produced the series. They also created/exec produced The Crossing, co-created/executive produced Matador and served as consulting producers on CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Discovery.

Beattie is repped by Adventure Media and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

