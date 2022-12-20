‘Citadel’: Varun Dhawan To Star In Indian Series Set In Amazon Franchise

Varun Dhawan has been confirmed to star in the Indian series set in Amazon’s Citadel global franchise from the Russo Brothers.

It comes over a year after the Indian actor, who has starred in films such as Dishoom and ABCD 2, was reported to be set as the lead of the Indian iteration of Citadel.

The Indian installment, which was created by filmmaking duo Raj & DK, will start filming in January 2023. The pair serve as showrunners and directors with Sita R. Menon also writing.

He joins the franchise alongside Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones, who will star in the U.S. series, which will be the first to launch and is set to premiere next year. The first series comes from the Russos and David Weil and also features Stanley Tucci.

An Italian series will star Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing).

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under their banner D2R Films will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe. Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio on the untitled Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

“We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honor to be collaborating with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. We can’t wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita’s imaginative characters to life,” said Anthony and Joe Russo.