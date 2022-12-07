Cinematographers Guild Announces Nominations For 60th Annual Publicists Awards

Nominations for the 60th annual International Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists Awards were announced today honoring individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists. Winners will be revealed at an awards luncheon on March 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

And the nominees are:

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

• Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix

• Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

• Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

• Carri McClure, Unit Publicist

• Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist

• Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist

Publicist of the Year Award

• Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures

• Heidi Falconer, Unit Publicist

• James Ferrera, Unit Publicist

• Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios

• Gianluca Lignola, Universal Pictures

• Danielle Roque, Paramount Pictures International

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures

• Eli Joshua Ade

• Quantrell Colbert

• Kevin Estrada

• Chiabella James

• Jojo Whilden

Excellence in Unit Still Photography — Television

• Beth Dubber

• Richard Foreman

• Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

• Justin Lubin

• Nicole Wilder

Press Award

• Erik Davis, Fandango

• Angelique Jackson, Variety

• Dave Morales, KRIV-TV Houston

• Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

• Jazz Tangcay, Variety

International Media Award

• Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

• Dan Jolin, Empire (UK)

• Garry Maddox, Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

• Zachary Ntim, Deadline (UK)

• Helen O’Hara, Empire (Northern Ireland)

• Adam Tanswell, Total Film (UK)

The Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be announced soon, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the award show.

As previously announced, the nominees for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaigns are Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television / ABC); Ghosts (CBS Studios / CBS); Prey (20th Century Studios / Hulu); RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (MTV Entertainment Studios / Paramount+); and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios / Paramount+).

The Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign nominees will be announced on January 12, 2023.

The final winners are determined via an online ballot of the ICG publicists membership, which will be held Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2023.