‘Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?’ Returning For Second Season On HBO Max, CNN

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for a second 10-week season on HBO Max and then a “best of” show that runs on CNN.

The second season will feature the same format as the first: New episodes will drop on HBO Max on Fridays, and will be followed two days later with CNN compilation at 7 PM ET on Sundays. The first episode of the new season will debut on HBO Max on Jan. 6, and the CNN show will debut Jan. 8.

Guests slated for the upcoming season include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten and Hugh Jackman. Among those featured in the first season were former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Billy Porter, Pete Buttigieg, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Quentin Tarantino.

Wallace announced a year ago that he was leaving Fox News for CNN to launch the interview series for CNN+, the ultimately short-lived subscription streaming service. After CNN+ was shut down, the network made clear that it planned to continue the show on a new platform.

Wallace said in a statement, “Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them.”

Wallace also serves as an anchor for CNN and has offered analysis for the network.