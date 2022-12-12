You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

In The Financial Details, New Reality And A Little Turmoil At The Film Academy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Golden Globe Nominations Unveiled -- The Complete List
Read the full story

‘Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?’ Returning For Second Season On HBO Max, CNN

Chris Wallace
CNN

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for a second 10-week season on HBO Max and then a “best of” show that runs on CNN.

The second season will feature the same format as the first: New episodes will drop on HBO Max on Fridays, and will be followed two days later with CNN compilation at 7 PM ET on Sundays. The first episode of the new season will debut on HBO Max on Jan. 6, and the CNN show will debut Jan. 8.

Guests slated for the upcoming season include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten and Hugh Jackman. Among those featured in the first season were former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Billy Porter, Pete Buttigieg, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Quentin Tarantino.

Wallace announced a year ago that he was leaving Fox News for CNN to launch the interview series for CNN+, the ultimately short-lived subscription streaming service. After CNN+ was shut down, the network made clear that it planned to continue the show on a new platform.

Wallace said in a statement, “Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them.”

Wallace also serves as an anchor for CNN and has offered analysis for the network.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad