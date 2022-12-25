Chris Rock Live: Netflix Reveals Plans For Streaming Stand-Up First

Netflix has unveiled plans for its first move into live streaming.

The streamer will host Chris Rock’s live stand-up special on March 4.

Rock will perform in Baltimore, Maryland and the show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage marks the first time that Netflix is utilizing its live streaming technology, as first revealed by Deadline in May.

It also marks Rock’s second Netflix special after Tamborine in 2018. He also appeared at the Netflix is a Joke festival alongside Dave Chappelle earlier this year.

Rock’s had an eventful 12 months and while out on his Ego Death tour promised that he would discuss more about his Oscars experience on Netflix.

It’s been a year of comedy firsts for Netflix; it launched Netflix is a Joke: The Festival last spring with more than 260,000 tickets sold featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles including the first ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium.