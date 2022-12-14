‘SNL’s Chloe Fineman Bound For ‘Big Time’ From Scribe Jen Spyra & Jonathan Glickman’s Panoramic Media

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman is set to lead the comedy Big Time, which Jonathan Glickman’s Panoramic Media recently picked up.

The title short story is from Jen Spyra’s recent best-selling collection, and she’ll adapt it as her first feature film. Big Time follows a time-hopping, crass 1940s starlet who tries to claw her way to the top in modern-day Hollywood, despite being ridiculously unwoke. Fineman stars in the upcoming Paramount 5x Golden Globe nominated Damien Chazelle movie Babylon as Marion Davies.

”Look, Jon’s aces and Chloe’s the tops. Put your chips on Panoramic ‘cause this picture’s gonna hit harder than Joe Louis,” Spyra told Deadline, adding, “Sorry. I’ve been watching too many old movies. Jon and Roni are dream collaborators, and Chloe is a brilliant supertalent. I feel incredibly lucky to have found the right partners for Big Time.”

Glickman, who is producing for his label, said: “Jen’s brilliant and outrageous voice is matched by Chloe’s unique ability to be hilarious and honest at the same time. We couldn’t be more excited about the combination of these two super-talents and cannot wait to bring Big Time to the big screen.”

Roni Stein, Panoramic Director of Development, is overseeing the project for Panoramic. Spyra is also attached to Executive Produce.

Fineman is in her fourth season as a cast member for SNL renowned for her pitch perfect impersonations of Nicole Kidman, Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, and Timothée Chalamet. Her recurring character Ooli, an Icelandic social media star, also quickly became a fan favorite. Fineman recently starred in the HBO Max reboot of Father of the Bride opposite Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan and can be seen in the upcoming Netflix Noah Baumbach movie White Noise. The Groundlings alum’s TV credits include Big Mouth, Dickinson, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and Search Party.

Spyra is the announcer for CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she earned five Emmy nominations as a writer, and also voiced Hillary Clinton and Jill Biden on Showtime’s animated Our Cartoon President. She’s a frequent contributor to The New Yorker and former senior writer for The Onion, showcases an acerbic wit that perfectly blends the grim with the absurd. She is currently a writer for HBO’s The Palace, and her debut novel, Happy Nights at the Golden Banana, was recently acquired by Random House.

Glickeman’s Panoramic Media counts current productions such as Netflix’s Wednesday, which is the second most watched series for the streamer with over a billion hours watched worldwide. The series also set the opening week record for most-watched English language show in Netflix history. He’s also a producer on the upcoming MGM sequel Creed 3 from director and star Michael B. Jordan; The Underdoggs, a sports comedy starring Snoop Dogg due to be released Oct. 20, 2023. Among Panoramic’s earlier productions are Respect starring Jennifer Hudson and The Addams Family 2.

Fineman and Spyra are repped by CAA. Fineman is also repped by Nicole Garcia Management and Lichter Grossman. Spyra is also repped by Daniel Greenberg with LGR Literary and Paul Hastings.