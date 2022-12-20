‘Chicago Med’: T.V. Carpio Joins NBC Medical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: T.V. Carpio (Big Sky) has joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med in a recurring role, Deadline hears. She will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) who will shake things up when the show returns in the spring.

Grace’s hiring comes as no surprise following the news that Jack bought controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the fall finale—building up his own team is par for the course. If Sharon Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) reaction to the news of Jack’s come-up is any indication of what’s to come, however, it’s more than likely the addition of Grace won’t be the only change ahead for the hospital.

Carpio’s casting follows multiple cast exits including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.

Chicago Med is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, and Peter Jankowski.

Carpio most recently portrayed the character of Rachel in Season 2 of ABC’s Blue Sky. Prior TV credits include CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i, ABC’s The Rookie, Netflix’s Bloodline, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, and Lifetime’s The Client List. She is repped by Mark Schumacher Management.