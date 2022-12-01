‘Chevalier’ And ‘The Wilds’ Actor Alex Fitzalan Signs With Mosaic 

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Alex Fitzalan (Chevalier) has signed with Mosaic for representation.

Fitzalan is an Australian up-and-comer who will next be seen starring alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Samara Weaving in the Searchlight Pictures drama Chevalier, about the composer and violinist of the same name. The film written by Stefani Robinson and directed by Stephen Williams world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and is set for release on April 7, 2023.

Fitzalan made his U.S. screen debut in Sony’s supernatural horror Slender Man directed by Sylvain White, starring there alongside Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sincalir and Annalise Basso. He has since then landed roles on the Australian series The Twelve, as well as Netflix’s The Society from producer Marc Webb, there appearing opposite Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon. The actor was also previously seen in the role of Seth Novak in the second season of Prime Video’s The Wilds from creator Sarah Streicher.

Fitzalan continues to be repped by UTA, Australia’s CBM Management, Slate PR, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.