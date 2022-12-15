CBS Orders ‘The Never Game’ Starring Justin Hartley For 2023-24 Season

"Pilot" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Never Game, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS has ordered its first series for the 2023-24 season. It’s The Never Game, a new drama series that will star and be executive produced by Justin Hartley.

This is the second new broadcast series headlined by a This Is Us star, joining ABC’s upcoming Milo Ventimiglia drama The Company You Keep.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, The Never Game features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Related Story 'Survivor' Reveals Season 43 Winner

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene and Academy Award Winner Mary McDonnell will also star.

“I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment President. “The Never Game is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love The Never Game – it delivers on all fronts.”

The Never Game is produced by Twentieth Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin and Ben H. Winters are executive producing for Twentieth Television. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters.

As Deadline reported exclusively, the project was ordered to pilot off-cycle in July. It had undergone a writer change in the spring, with Winters replacing Michael Cooney, who had been attached when the pitch was sold to CBS in the fall of 2021.