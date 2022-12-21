‘The Collaboration’ Cancels Broadway Opening Night Due To Covid

Tonight’s opening night performance of Broadway’s The Collaboration has been canceled due to a positive Covid case in the company.

Performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre will resume on a date to be announced. An official opening night will be rescheduled in the next few days, although a spokesperson for the production said critics’ reviews may be released tonight as planned.

The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, stars Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and is based on the real-life artistic collaboration of the painters in 1984-85.

Also in the cast are Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen. The play is produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club and the Young Vic Theatre, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O’Sullivan.

The Broadway engagement was recently extended through Jan. 29.