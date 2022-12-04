British Independent Film Awards: ‘Aftersun’ Sweeps With 7 Wins Including Best Film

Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’s acclaimed debut feature Aftersun swept the board, snagging seven wins at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in London this evening.

The film won Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director. This evening’s four wins were added to the film’s previously announced haul in the craft categories with three wins including Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Music Supervision.

Georgia Oakley’s 1980s Section 28 era set Blue Jean, which trailed only Aftersun for the most nominations, picked up three awards on the night: Best Lead Performance for Rosy McEwen, Best Supporting Performance for Kerrie Hayes, and Oakley took home the Best Debut Screenwriter award sponsored by Film4.

Elsewhere, Safia Oakley-Green won the Breakthrough Performance award for her role in Andrew Cumming’s debut feature The Origin and Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright picked up BIFA’s inaugural Best Joint Lead Performance for their portrayal of real-life siblings who communicated only with each other in Agnieszka Smoczynska’s 2022 feature The Silent Twins.

Our River…Our Sky took home the Best Ensemble award for cast members including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, and Siham Mustafa, who portray neighbors caught in Baghdad during the civil war of 2006. Joachim Trier’s millennial romcom The Worst Person in the World won the Best International Independent Film award.

Previously announced craft award winners were also honored at the ceremony, including Jenny Beavan for Best Costume Design for her work on Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Matthew Herbert for Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group for The Wonder, Eugene Souleiman and Scarlett O’Connell for Best Make-Up and Hair Design for Medusa Deluxe, Helen Scott for Best Production Design for Living, David Simpson for Best Effects for Men and Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand and Cassandra Rutledge for Best Sound for Flux Gourmet.

The 2022 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film was presented to Samantha Morton.

The Special Jury Prize, awarded by the BIFA Main Jury and presented by 2022 jury member Jenna Coleman, was given to Open Door for their work helping talented young people without financial support or resources gain places at leading UK drama schools.

Check out the full winners list below:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

Samantha Morton

The Special Jury Prize

Open Door

Best British Independent Film

« AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson

BLUE JEAN Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

LIVING Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

THE WONDER Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema

OLIVER HERMANUS Living

SOPHIE HYDE Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

SEBASTIÁN LELIO The Wonder

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

« CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Best Screenplay

KATY BRAND Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

KAZUO ISHIGURO Living

SEBASTIÁN LELIO, ALICE BIRCH, EMMA DONOGHUE The Wonder

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

« CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Best Lead Performance

SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King

COSMO JARVIS It Is in Us All

EMMA MACKEY Emily

« ROSY McEWEN Blue Jean

BILL NIGHY Living

FLORENCE PUGH The Wonder

EMILY WATSON God’s Creatures

HALA ZEIN Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

ZOEY DEUTCH The Outfit

AISLING FRANCIOSI God’s Creatures

LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean

« KERRIE HAYES Blue Jean

ZAINAB JODA Our River… Our Sky

FATMA MOHAMED Flux Gourmet

PAUL MESCAL God’s Creatures

FIONN WHITEHEAD Emily

AIMEE LOU WOOD Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

FRANKIE CORIO, PAUL MESCAL Aftersun

DARYL McCORMACK, EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

JESSIE BUCKLEY, RORY KINNEAR Men

« TAMARA LAWRANCE, LETITIA WRIGHT The Silent Twin

Best Ensemble Performance

BLUE JEAN Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy

Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

EMILY Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

FLUX GOURMET Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

« OUR RIVER… OUR SKY Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

THE WONDER Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film

ANDREW CUMMING The Origin

THOMAS HARDIMAN Medusa Deluxe

FRANCES O’CONNOR Emily

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

« CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

ALEKSANDRA BILIĆ, JENNIFER CORCORAN Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

PAUL KENNEDY Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

RUPERT MAJENDIE Brian and Charles

« NADIRA MURRAY Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]

HÉLÈNE SIFRE Blue Jean

Breakthrough Performance sponsored by Netflix

FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun

LEO LONG I Used to Be Famous

KÍLA LORD CASSIDY The Wonder

ROSY McEWEN Blue Jean

« SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN The Origin

Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

SHANE CROWLEY God’s Creatures

DAVID EARL, CHRIS HAYWARD Brian and Charles

RUTH GREENBERG The Origin

« GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

« KATHRYN FERGUSON Nothing Compares

VICTORIA FIORE Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

LEAH GORDON, EDDIE HUTTON MILLS Kanaval: A People’s History of Haiti in Six Chapters

JONO McLEOD My Old School

BECKY HUTNER Fashion Reimagined

The Raindance Discovery Award

ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

FADIA’S TREE Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

OFF THE RAILS Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

REBELLION Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

« WINNERS Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission

MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

NASCONDINO [HIDE & SEEK] Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

« NOTHING COMPARES Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

YOUNG PLATO Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film supported by BFI Network

A FOX IN THE NIGHT Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith

HONESTY Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

SANDSTORM Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

SCALE Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

« TOO ROUGH Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covell

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov,

CLOSE Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

« THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

« SHAHEEN BAIG Blue Jean

LEILA BERTRAND Our River… Our Sky

KHARMEL COCHRANE The Silent Twins

KAHLEEN CRAWFORD Living

LUCY PARDEE Aftersun

Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak

ALFREDO DE JUAN Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

ROB HARDY Men J

OEL HONEYWELL Kanaval: A People’s History of Haiti in Six Chapters

« GREGORY OKE Aftersun

ARI WEGNER The Wonder

Best Costume Design

« JENNY BEAVAN Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

SAFFRON CULLANE Flux Gourmet (with

Gwendoline Christie’s costumes by Giles

Deacon)

ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX The Wonder

FRANK GALLACHER Aftersun

SANDY POWELL Living

Best Editing

JOANNA CRICKMAY Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

IZABELLA CURRY Blue Jean

MÁTYÁS FEKETE Flux Gourmet

MICK MAHON Nothing Compares

« BLAIR McCLENDON Aftersun

Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing

DANNY BENSI, SAUNDER JURRIAANS God’s Creatures

OLIVER COATES Aftersun

« MATTHEW HERBERT The Wonder

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI The Origin

BEN SALISBURY, GEOFF BARROW Men

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

OYA AYGÖR, MURAT ÇAĞIN Aftersun

MORNA FERGUSON, LORRI ANN KING The Wonder

SIOBHAN HARPER-RYAN Flux Gourmet

NIAMH MORRISON The Origin

« EUGENE SOULEIMAN, SCARLETT O’CONNELL Medusa Deluxe

Best Effects

CHRIS MARSHALL The Feast

« DAVID SIMPSON Men

AHMED YOUSRY Nezouh

Best Music Supervision

« LUCY BRIGHT Aftersun

PHIL CANNING The Phantom of the Open

RUPERT HOLLIER Living

Best Sound supported by Halo

« TIM HARRISON, RAOUL BRAND,

CASSANDRA RUTLEDGE Flux Gourmet

GLENN FREEMANTLE, BEN BARKER, GILLIAN DODDERS, HOWARD BARGROFF, MITCH LOW Men

JOVAN AJDER, İSMAIL ALACAN, RUBEN AGUIRRE BARBA, VIJAY RATHINAM Aftersun

HUGH FOX, BEN BAIRD The Wonder

DOM CORBISIERO, DAI SHELL The Feast

Best Production Design

FLETCHER JARVIS Flux Gourmet

GRANT MONTGOMERY The Wonder

« HELEN SCOTT Living

BILLUR TURAN Aftersun

GARY WILLIAMSON Medusa Deluxe