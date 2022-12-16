Brian Wittenstein Launches Prototype Talent Agency

Talent agent Brian Wittenstein is launching a new company, Prototype Talent Agency, which he is starting with many of his existing clients, including Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor, The Imperfects), WWE’s “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (Arrow, Go-Big Show) and Piper Curda (Legacies, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules).

The move comes a month and a half after Wittenstein exited Hyperion Talent Agency following misconduct allegations.

Other clients who are following Wittenstein to Prototype include Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie, Big Shot), Ricky Garcia (Bigger Fatter Liar, Best Friends Whenever), Major Curda (KPOP on Broadway, Riverdale), Brandi Rhodes (Rhodes to The Top, WAGS Atlanta), Owen Patrick Joyner (Something Here, Julie & The Phantoms), Julia Garcia (Sydney to the Max), and martial artist/viral sensation Rayna Vallandingham.

The agency will also represent professional wrestling talents for their wrestling agreements, including Rhodes as well as WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, among others.

“For nearly a decade, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some great colleagues in Hollywood and am beyond excited to use my knowledge, experience, and relationships to create a new destination for talent representation,” Wittenstein said. “I’m grateful for the support of my clients, industry colleagues, family and friends. This dream is now a reality. My past, present and future will all be a part of this company.”

In Hollywood, Wittenstein worked at APA before moving over to Hyperion at its inception in 2017.