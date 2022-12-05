Bong Joon Ho’s New Movie ‘Mickey 17’ Gets Release Date, First Look

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 will hit theaters around the globe on March 29, 2024, Warner Bros said Monday. The studio already had the date staked out for an event film. Also opening that weekend is Sony’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and an untitled event film from Universal.

The pic from the Parasite Oscar winner is currently shooting off a script he wrote based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The filmmaker is also producing.

Robert Pattinson stars in the title role alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), with Oscar nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (the Avengers films).

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong under his Offscreen, Inc. banner. The behind-the-camera creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (Okja, Evita), Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite, Cruella), Oscar-nominated editor Jinmo Yang (Parasite), costume designer Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (The Matrix franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung (Parasite, Squid Game).

Parasite fired off like a rocket out of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, taking the Palme d’Or and going on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, one of its four trophies there along with Best Director, Screenplay and International Feature. The pic was a revolution for a Korean title on the festival and awards circuit.

Mickey 7 was published in February by St. Martin, a Macmillan imprint. While the film will be inspired by the novel, sources say that given Bong’s past experiences with adaptations, his version might ultimately may be different from the novel’s. The novel’s story follows Mickey7, who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

Here’s a first look of Pattinson’s character in some sci-fi sedation state: