Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers ‘Full House’ Star Ahead Of Death Anniversary

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, shared an emotional Instagram post remembering the late Full House star on her first Christmas without him and ahead of his one-year death anniversary.

“Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last,” she posted along a carousel of photos of the couple together. “It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together.”

Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering from a “blunt head trauma” following an “unwitnessed fall,” a medical examiner in Florida concluded. With Saget’s death anniversary coming up, Rizzo was nostalgic sharing words of wisdom of coping through the holidays after the loss of a loved one.

“The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through,” she added. “As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that. Sending love and prayers and wishes to you all. And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time.”