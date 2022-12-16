Skip to main content
Nancy Ward Named Executive Director Of Visual Effects Society

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Laps Up $17M In Thursday Previews
‘Blockbuster’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

BLOCKBUSTER
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Netflix has opted not to renew new comedy series Blockbuster for a second season.

The decision is not surprising. The single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park had a quiet run after launching Nov. 3 and never cracked Netflix’s weekly Top 10. (Since Netflix uses hours viewed as ratings metric, comedies are at an inherent disadvantage since their episodes are about half the length of their drama/dramedy counterparts.)

Netflix’s pickup of the series was full of irony since Netflix originated as an underdog movie rental upstart that was almost crushed by then-dominant giant Blockbuster Video before ultimately turning the tables and forcing Blockbuster out of business.

From creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner Vanessa Ramos, Blockbuster starred Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn. It followed Timmy Yoon (Park), an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees — including his long-time crush, Eliza (Fumero) — fight to stay relevant.

Alongside Ramos, the series also was written by executive producers David Caspe and Jackie Clarke. John Davis and John Fox also EP’ed for Davis Entertainment. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

While most of Netflix’ biggest hits have been dramas and limited series, the streamer has had success in comedy with such shows as Cobra Kai, The Upshaws, Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris. Coming up on the half-hour side are That 90s Show, On My Block spinoff Freeridge, Rob Lowe’s Unstable, Michelle Buteau’s Survival of the Thickest, The Vince Staples Show as well as Season 3 of Girls5eva, which moved to Netflix from Peacock.

