Blake Shelton’s Celebrity Game Show ‘Barmageddon’ Brews Up Big Ratings For USA Network

Barmageddon
Barmageddon USA Network

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are brewing up impressive ratings at USA Network with their new game show, Barmageddon.

The series premiere, which aired on December 5, was the network’s most-viewed series premiere in nearly three years with 1.2M total viewers, according to live + 3-day Nielsen data.

That’s about an 81% increase from the same-day audience, which is a record delayed viewing lift for USA Network’s unscripted programming. The episode also scored the network’s best premiere rating among the 18-49 demographic in more than three years.

Barmageddon features Shelton and Daly, as well as host Nikki Bella, as they welcome celebrities into Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, to participate in over-the-top bar games, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more.

“With Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs, these icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show where everyone is invited to the party. The pair offer words of encouragement – and no shortage of heckling – to their celebrity friends, stepping in on occasion to show off their own skills,” the logline reads.

The series is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA with Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label’s Chris Wagner serving as executive producers.

Barmageddon aired 11 p.m. on Mondays on USA Network. Tonight’s episode will feature Gwen Stefani vs. Sheryl Crow.

