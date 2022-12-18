Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Show, Cites Lingering Viral Infection

Billy Joel has postponed his last Madison Square Garden concert of this year, citing a “viral infection.”

The postponement was announced on Saturday evening for the planned Monday show. It has been rescheduled for June 2.

“We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance,” a management statement said, adding that Joel was under “strict doctor’s orders” to rest.. Joel uploaded a similar note on his Twitter on Sunday morning, stating that he was “hoping to be closer to full recovery by now,” but “sadly, that hasn’t happened.”

Tickets for Monday’s show will be honored for the June 2 concert. That date is subject to change, though, in the unlikely event the New York Knickerbockers advance far in the NBA playoffs.

Joel last postponed shows in January of this year, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading in New York. The rescheduled shows were played in August.

The Joel concerts are planned to resume on January 13 and 27. Joel most recently announced that he will be joining forces with Stevie Nicks for a string of shows on March 10 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, with additional appearances by the duo running through Sept. 2023 in various cities.

Joel performs at the Garden in a residency that dates back to January 2014.