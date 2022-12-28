Bill Cosby Plans Tour: “So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do”

Controversial comedian Bill Cosby is hoping to put his legal troubles aside and get back on the road next year, he revealed today in a radio interview.

“WGH Talk” host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he would return to comedy in the coming year, and was told “Yes.”

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said, then added, there is “so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby said.

The 85-year-old Cosby’s last live stage appearance was in May 2, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. It was part of the “Far from Finished” tour. Just prior in 2014, Cosby was set to release his new standup special, “Bill Cosby 77,” on Netflix. The release of the film was canceled when allegations of sexual assault arose against Cosby.

He was convicted of a criminal sexual assault charge in April 2018. During his sensational trial, 60 women testified that he sexually assaulted them. He was found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home back in 2004.

He was released from prison in 2021 after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.

Cosby’s legal problems are far from over. Five women have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him and NBC. Earlier this year, Cosby lost a civil trial when a women claimed she was forced to performa a sex act on him when she was 16. The jury awarded her $500K.