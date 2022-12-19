Bianca Nicasio Singer & Maria Fernandez Diez Win Nosotros and NBCU’s Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam

EXCLUSIVE: Nosotros and Comcast NBCUniversal reveal Bianca Nicasio Singer and Maria Fernanda Diez are the winners of the 4th Annual Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam.

Nicasio Singer won the writing competition for the monologue “La Llorona”; Diez won the acting competition with the monologue “Horny Little Tree Frogs” written by Daniela Gonzalez y Perez.

The showcase highlighted a diverse group of Latinx/e writers and actors with original monologues and performances that covered a range of subjects while using universally relatable themes such as love, loss, hope, language, and family.

“This year, Nosotros and Comcast NBCUniversal gave each finalist a true Lights, Camera, Action experience,” said Joel M Gonzales, Nosotros President and producer of this year’s Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam. “We produced each monologue as a stand-alone scene, shot on a soundstage with a full professional production team supporting them. The primary end result was for the finalists to finish with an elevated piece for their reels that will also be shared with industry professionals. As Latinx/e/o/a, we are continuing to take control of the narrative by producing it ourselves and doing it well.”

The Ya Sabes Monologue Slam production was directed and edited by Hector Felix and produced by Nosotros President, Joel M. Gonzales and Nosotros Director of Media and Communications, Natasha Galano.

This year’s lineup of celebrity ambassador judges included Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai), Adriana Barraza (Babel), Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Miss Bala), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders In The Building), Jon Huertas (This Is Us), and Danielle Nicolet (The Flash).

This year’s winners will receive a $2500 cash prize, exclusive VIP meetings with talent agencies, casting directors, major network and studio creative executives as well as upper-level series, writers, and producers at NBCUniversal.