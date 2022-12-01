Bento Box And Boulder Media Strike Services Deal; BBC Disability Commitment; Cineflix Rights To Sell Crave Series ‘Bon Martin Chuck’ — Global Briefs

Bento Box And Boulder Media Strike Services Deal

Fox Entertainment’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and Dublin-based animation studio Boulder Media have struck a multi-year production services agreement. Boulder, which Deadline recently revealed had been sold to Australia’s Princess Pictures, will provide production services to numerous primetime animated series housed under the Bento Box banner, including upcoming Fox comedies Krapopolis, from creator Dan Harmon, and Grimsburg, executive produced by and starring Jon Hamm. Boulder will also support production on third-party series and specials produced by Bento Box and also will continue to work with various other studios. “This strategic relationship and shared access between Boulder Media and Bento Box ensures our scope and reach to local artists and creators is truly global as the value of premium animation continues to rise,” said Brett Coker, Chief Operating Officer and Partner of Bento Box, whose Head of Production Dana Cameron will spearhead the partnership. Bento Box already has a joint venture with Boulder parent Princess, which is called Princess Bento.

BBC Commits To Improving On-Screen Disability Representation

The BBC has followed up the creation of The TV Access Project by formally unveiling a set of commitments aimed at improving representation of disabled people on screen and to improve access to BBC productions for disabled people. These include more “authentic, inclusive” portrayals of disabled people in all shows, the recognition disabilities aren’t always apparent and improving opportunities and accessibility across productions. In scripted, there will be focus on casting those with lived experience of disability for disabled roles and seeking disabled actors for roles not specifically written for disabled characters. In unscripted, this will mean “landmark and incidental portrayal” and includes the desite to include at least one contributor, presenter or performer with a disability per series and in one-off programmes.

Cineflix To Sell Crave French-Language Series ‘Bon Martin Chuck’

Cineflix Rights has taken global distribution rights to Bon Matin Chuck (Ou L’art de Réduire les Méfaits) (Good Morning Chuck), a French-language scripted comedy series co-produced by St-Laurent TV andConnect3 Media for Bell Media streamer Crave. The 10-part show follows Chuck, the beloved host of a morning showwho finds himself on the front page of the newspapers and gossip magazines after a scandal involving his drug and alcohol addiction erupts. With his reputation on the line, he checks into rehab though he believe he needs help. Jean-François Rivard (Happily Married) is co-director and co-writer alongside Sarianne Cormier (Les Vestiges), and Patrick Dupuis (Punch Club ). It stars Nicolas Pinson (Les Invincibles) as Chuck, with Chantal Fontaine (Happily Married), Sylvain Marcel (19-2), Bernard Fortin (Providence), Benz Antoine (The Expanse andV-Wars), WWE star Kevin Owens and Marilyn Castonguay (Happily Married) also starring.