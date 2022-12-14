Actor-Composer Benjamin Clementine Signs With Range Media Partners 

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed actor and composer Benjamin Clementine for representation in all areas.

A self-taught pianist, composer and musician, Clementine’s debut acting role was as Herald of the Change in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which earlier this year won six Oscars. He’ll next be seen starring opposite Saoirse Ronan, Erin Kellyman, Stephen Graham, Harris Dickinson and Elliott Heffernan in Steve McQueen’s World War II-set feature Blitz for Apple.

Clementine recently penned the score for the Netflix film Beauty, written by Lena Waithe, and has written songs for television series including The Morning Show (Apple TV+) and Panorama (BBC One), also performing his original music on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts.

The musician won the Mercury Prize for his debut album At Least For Now in 2015, dedicating the award to the victims of the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. He was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in recognition of his contribution to the arts in 2019, and released his third album And I Have Been via Preserve Artists in October. A Part Two to the album is scheduled for release next year.

Range Media Partners is a management and production firm founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism.