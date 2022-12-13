‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Exits Series Mid-Season Amid Health Struggles

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has exited the series after 10 seasons amid worsening health struggles.

Rosbach announced his departure from the Bravo series during Monday’s episode, after admitting at the beginning of Season 10 that he’d boarded the yacht with nerve issues. While he said he’d hoped the issue would subside, it only got worse as the season progressed.

“As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard. And I’ve let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat,” he told his crew at the end of the episode.

It’s not clear who will step in to replace Rosbach, though that’s sure to be revealed in next week’s episode.

Until now, Rosbach was the only Below Deck personality who starred in all 10 seasons, since the series premiered in July 2013. The most recent season premiered in November and featured Rosbach with a new crew as they sailed in and around the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.