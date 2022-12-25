BBC Drops ‘Doctor Who’ Teaser Trailer With David Tennant, Catherine Tate & Ncuti Gatwa Ahead Of 2023 Premiere

A new season of Doctor Who is coming in 2023 and the BBC dropped a teaser trailer as a holiday gift to fans. Ncuti Gatwa is the Fifteenth Doctor but before he makes his appearance, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor returns, now as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor made her exit.

In the preview, Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble appears feeling some sort of way.

“Sometimes, I think there’s something missing,” she says. “Like I had something lovely and it’s gone.”

Tennant’s Doctor emerges saying, “I don’t know who I am anymore.”

Donna Noble is seemingly in danger as the Fourteenth Doctor says that if she ever remembers him “she will die.”

Gatwa’s presence comes at the end of the teaser asking, “Will someone tell me what the hell is going on here?”

Showrunner Russell T. Davies teased the upcoming season in a statement earlier this year saying, “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Neil Patrick Harris is also part of the new season of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who made its debut in 1963 and in 2023 is celebrating 60 years since the show began airing.

