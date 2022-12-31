Barbara Walters “Was A True Legend, A Pioneer,” Bob Iger Says After Broadcast Icon’s Death

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger tonight after the passing of the longtime ABC host at the age of 93.

In an email Friday to staffers the man who once worked as a crew member to Walters way back in the day added: “She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons.”

Just over eight years ago, as Walters exited The View, Iger dedicated the ABC News HQ at 47 West 66th Street in NYC to her. “If I have a legacy, and I’ve said this before and I mean it so sincerely, I hope that I played a small role in paving the way for some many of these fabulous women who are here tonight,” a clearly moved Walters said at the May 12, 2014 ceremony with the likes of Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, along with Iger and other corporate brass. standing nearby

“I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend,” Iger noted today of Walters. “She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” he concluded of what he earlier called “sad news.”

Iger also posted his tribute on social media, the first of many from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, CNN’s Jake Tapper, Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, View co-hosts past and present, and more.