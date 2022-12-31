Barbara Walters Dies: Television Journalist, ‘20/20’ Host & ‘The View’ Creator Was 93

Barbara Walters, the television journalist, 20/20 host and creator of The View, has died. She was 93.

“Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93,” ABC News tweeted.

Walters was born in Boston on September 25, 1929. She received her education from Sarah Lawrence College where she earned a degree in English. After graduating she worked at the NBC affiliate in NYC where she wrote press releases. It was in 1953 when she started as a producer, making a 15-minute children’s program called Ask the Camera. In 1955 she became a writer on CBS’ The Morning Show.

By 1961 she joined The Today Show on NBC as a writer and researcher. It wasn’t long before she became a “Today Girl” when she started taking on assignments and the weather. She would become an official co-host on the morning show in 1974 after Frank McGee died. Aside from her gig on The Today Show, she hosted Not for Women Only, a show on the local NBC affiliate.

Walters became the first woman to host an evening newscast when she coanchored the ABC Evening News with Harry Reasoner between 1976 and 1978.

The television news star would is best known for her celebrity interviews on 20/20, the ABC newsmagazine Walters joined in 1979. Over the years she interviewed political figures like Egypt’s president Anwar Al Sadat, Israel’s Prime Minister Menachem Begin, UK’s Margaret Thatcher, Cuba’s Fidel Castro, King Hussein of Jordan, Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, among many others.

Other notable interviews Walters had over the years included Michael Jackson, Katherine Hepburn, Anna Wintour and Monica Lewinsky, which generated one of the highest ratings for a news program at the time.

Walters is also the creator of The View, which premiered on ABC in 1997 with an initial cast that included herself Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar. Walters would be part of the panel until 2014 when she retired.

