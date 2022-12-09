You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle Resigns After Failed Simon & Schuster Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Turner Nets' Nancy Daniels & HGTV's Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure
Read the full story

Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr To Depart CNN

Barbara Starr CNN

Barbara Starr, the longtime Pentagon correspondent for CNN, is departing the network.

She wrote in a memo to staffers, “To my many colleagues and friends, With the expiration of my contract in the coming days I have made the decision to move on. Let me say this…you never say goodbye to your friends, so I won’t.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy first reported on her exit, and the network confirmed it.

Starr joined CNN in 2001, having joined from ABC News where she worked as a producer.

Related Story

Georgia Runoff Ratings: Fox News Tops Primetime; MSNBC Wins Total Viewers, CNN Tops Demo During Hour Race Was Called For Raphael Warnock

Her exit follows the layoff of hundreds of employees last week, including veteran correspondent Martin Savage and political analyst Chris Cillizza. Another on-air figure, Ana Cabrera, also is looking to leave the network when her contract expires, according to sources.

In 2021, it was revealed that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump obtained a gag order that kept top CNN executives from disclosing the government’s pursuit of reporter Barbara Starr email and other records as part of an apparent leak investigation. She and reporters from The Washington Post and The New York Times were informed that the government had seized their records without their knowledge.

During her CNN career she has made multiple trips to hotspots including Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, among other places. Before ABC News, she was bureau chief for Jane’s Defense Weekly, and she also worked as a correspondent for Business Week.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad