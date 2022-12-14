‘Bantu Mama’ Review: Ivan Herrera’s Dominican Republic Oscar Entry

An Afro-European woman connects with her roots in Bantú Mama, the Dominican Republic’s entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. Co-written and directed by Ivan Herrera, it’s was picked up by Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing. It’s a compelling drama featuring a strong performance from Clarisse Albrecht, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

Albrecht is Emma, a French woman of African origin who takes a risky trip to the Dominican Republic. What initially looks like an exotic holiday becomes tense as she attends a shady assignation and prepares to fly back to France. Her nerves are palpable as she takes a deep breath and heads for customs and immigration – and it seems she had good reason to be scared. When a twist of fate allows her to escape prison, she ends up hiding out in a dangerous area of Santo Domingo with three children, who gradually become like a family to her.

What begins as a thriller turns into a stirring drama that’s all the more powerful for avoiding obvious sentiment, anchored by Albrecht’s riveting turn as a woman who says very little, but whose actions speak volumes. This is someone whose dealings compel her to be secretive, but who exudes warmth and compassion despite her reservations.

The kids are complex, well-cast characters. Adolescent T.I.N.A. (Scarlet Reyes) is bright and resourceful, poignantly world-weary at her young age. She’s fearful of the fate of her cute younger brother Cuki (Euris Javiel), while their teenage rapper brother Arturo Perez ($hulo), thinks Cuki has to man up to survive.

But the tensions between the kids are not the focus, nor is the threat of prison or death. This is chiefly about the joy of a shared heritage. As Emma learns about the daily life of these Afro-Caribbean kids, she teaches them about her roots. There’s a beautiful scene when Emma explains her African origin to Cuki, who affects a dance he’s seen on the TV. Explaining that she is Bantú, Emma identifies Cuki’s dance as Maasai, and all the kids bounce around the home.

With excellent cinematography from DP Sebastián Cabrera Cheli, Bantú Mama is a powerful film about connection and cultural exchange, marking both Albrecht and Herrera as talents to watch.