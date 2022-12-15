‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Head Nominations For Australia’s AACTA International Awards

The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once head the nominations for the 12th edition of the AACTA International Awards, with six nods apiece. They were followed by Elvis with four nominations.
The awards, presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), are focused on content made worldwide in 2022, as determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The ceremony will take place virtually on February 24, 2023.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated for Best Film, Best Direction for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and also scored big in the acting categories with Best Lead Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress nods for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.
The Banshees Of Inisherin was also nominated for Best Film, Best Direction and Best Screenplay (both Martin McDonagh), along with Best Lead Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson, and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.
Also nominated for Best Film are Elvis, Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. Elvis also picked up nods for Best Direction for Baz Luhrmann, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler in the role of Elvis and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia DeJonge in the role of Priscilla (see full list of nominations below).
Elvis also recently dominated the Australia-focused AACTA awards ceremony, where it picked up trophies for Best Film, Direction, Actor (Austin Butler) and Actress (Olivia DeJonge).
In the television categories, Australian productions Heartbreak High and Mystery Road: Origin are both up for Best Drama Series, along with Severance, Stranger Things and The Bear. Best Comedy Series nominees include The White Lotus: Sicily, Wednesday, Only Murders In the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hacks.
Full list of 2022 AACTA International Award Nominees:
FILM:
Best Film:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Lead Actor:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Joel Edgerton, The Stranger
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Best Lead Actress:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Woody Harrelson, Triangle Of Sadness
Sean Harris, The Stranger
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress:
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Olivia DeJonge, Elvis
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jean Smart, Babylon
Best Direction:
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay:
Todd Field, Tár
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Martin Mcdonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Dana Stevens, Maria Bello, The Woman King
TELEVISION:
Best Drama Series:
Heartbreak High
Mystery Road: Origin
Severance
Stranger Things
The Bear
Best Comedy Series:
Hacks
Only Murders in The Building
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The White Lotus: Sicily
Wednesday
Best Actor in a Series:
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High
Best Actress in a Series:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily
Elizabeth Debecki, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jean Smart, Hacks
Zendaya, Euphoria
