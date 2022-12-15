‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Head Nominations For Australia’s AACTA International Awards

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once head the nominations for the 12th edition of the AACTA International Awards, with six nods apiece. They were followed by Elvis with four nominations.

The awards, presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), are focused on content made worldwide in 2022, as determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The ceremony will take place virtually on February 24, 2023.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated for Best Film, Best Direction for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and also scored big in the acting categories with Best Lead Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress nods for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

The Banshees Of Inisherin was also nominated for Best Film, Best Direction and Best Screenplay (both Martin McDonagh), along with Best Lead Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson, and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

Also nominated for Best Film are Elvis, Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. Elvis also picked up nods for Best Direction for Baz Luhrmann, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler in the role of Elvis and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia DeJonge in the role of Priscilla (see full list of nominations below).

Elvis also recently dominated the Australia-focused AACTA awards ceremony, where it picked up trophies for Best Film, Direction, Actor (Austin Butler) and Actress (Olivia DeJonge).

In the television categories, Australian productions Heartbreak High and Mystery Road: Origin are both up for Best Drama Series, along with Severance, Stranger Things and The Bear. Best Comedy Series nominees include The White Lotus: Sicily, Wednesday, Only Murders In the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hacks.

Full list of 2022 AACTA International Award Nominees:

FILM:

Best Film:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Lead Actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Joel Edgerton, The Stranger

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Best Lead Actress:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Woody Harrelson, Triangle Of Sadness

Sean Harris, The Stranger

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress:

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Olivia DeJonge, Elvis

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jean Smart, Babylon

Best Direction:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay:

Todd Field, Tár

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Martin Mcdonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello, The Woman King

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series:

Heartbreak High

Mystery Road: Origin

Severance

Stranger Things

The Bear

Best Comedy Series:

Hacks

Only Murders in The Building

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The White Lotus: Sicily

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Series:

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High

Best Actress in a Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: Sicily

Elizabeth Debecki, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Jean Smart, Hacks

Zendaya, Euphoria