Banijay Americas Buys Brazilian Scripted Studio A Fábrica

Banijay’s Americas division has bought a majority stake in Brazilian TV and film producer A Fábrica.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Rio de Janiero-based A Fábrica will now form part of Banijay Americas, which recently announced it was launching Banijay Studios Brasil in São Paulo.

Following the sale to Banijay, A Fábrica’s management team will remain in place, reporting to Laurens Drillich, President, Endemol Shine Latino. The team comprises CEO Luiz Noronha, Chief Content Officer Renato Fagundes, Producers Cecilia Grosso and Samanta Moraes and CFO Alberto Elias.

A Fábrica was founded in January 2016 and is behind several high-profile Brazilian scripted series and films, with its content is currently on the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and local streamer Globoplay.

Among its shows is Brazil’s highest-rated pay-TV sitcom, Vai Que Cola, which is in its 10th season for Multishow and Globo. It is working up Sem Filtro, a comedy series developed in partnership with Netflix debuting early next year, and A Divisão, a police procedural co-production with Afroreggae Audiovisual that’s set to launch on Globoplay in 2023. Its films include Modo Avião and Lulli for Netflix.

A Fábrica has also pushed into unscripted and launches its debut doc series Filho da Mãe on Prime Video on December 16, and into international content, developing Concrete Jungle,” a series loosely based on Edyr Augusto’s book and created by Renato Fagundes and W. Peter lliff; The Yellow Passport, a feature film based on the book by Maha Mamo and directed by Bruno Barreto; Haiti, a drama series based on real eventsl and Brasil Nunca Mais, a feature film fronted by Renato Fagundes and directed by Vicente Amorim.

Banijay Americas is now comprised of 10 leading production companies across North and South America. In the U.S., it houses Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Authentic Entertainment and Stephen David Entertainment, while in Latin America its operations include Endemol Shine Brasil, and Endemol Shine Boomdog and the recently opened Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic in Mexico City.

Last month, the company unveiled Banijay Studios Brasil, a 750,000 square-foot production studio facility in Guarulhos, Brasil, which will be managed by the team at Endemol Shine Brasil.

“When we look at potential new partnerships and or acquisitions, we always start with a search for talented storytellers and strong leadership and the team at A Fábrica was clearly at the top of that list,” said Banijay Americas President and COO Ben Samek. “They have quickly established A Fábrica as Brasil’s go-to studio for the best in film and scripted content and we are thrilled to have their team join our roster of world-class production studios in the Americas.”

“With the arrival of Banijay, we are guaranteed to grow with ever-increasing quality, both in terms of management and delivery capacity,” said Noronha. “We maintain flexibility in our business models and personalized customer service, reaffirming our commitment to originality and the results of our productions.”