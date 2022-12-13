‘Bake Squad’ Renewed At Netflix For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is cooking up another season of culinary competition series Bake Squad.

The streamer has handed the show, which is hosted by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, a second season.

It comes after the first season launched in August 2021. The second season will return on January 20 2023.

It will see the return of cake decorator Ashley Holt, pastry chefs Christophe Rull and Maya-Camlle Broussard and chocolatier Gonzo Jimenez. The series sees the four bakers battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. However, there are no prizes or elimination style elements on the show, which sees cookie queen Tosi lend a hand.

The eight-part series, which features episodes of 35 minutes, comes from theoldschool, the production company founded by former MasterChef showrunner Robin Ashbrook, who exec produces with Yasmin Shackleton.

Shackleton, who served as showrunner on the series, said, “Having a returning series on Netflix was always an ambition for us here at theoldschool, so we are delighted to be back again with the same brilliant squad that made the first season such a breakout hit. In our second season we are taking it up a notch with even more spectacular and innovative creations that will blow people’s minds.”