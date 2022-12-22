Vertigo Sets U.S. Date For BAFTA Winner ‘After Love’, Company’s First Stateside Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Vertigo Releasing has set a January 20th North American release for BAFTA winner After Love, marking the company’s first stateside theatrical release.

Aleem Khan’s well-received debut stars Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It), Nathalie Richard and Tali Ariss in the story of a widow who discovers her husband’s secret family after his unexpected death.

Scanlan plays Mary, a white English woman who converted to islam when she married her Pakistani husband, Ahmed, and they settled in Dover, England. Following Ahmed’s unexpected death, Mary discovers that her late husband had a secret life just twenty-one miles away across the Channel in Calais, France. The shocking discovery compels her to go there to find out more, and as she grapples with her shattered sense of identity, her search for understanding has surprising consequences.

UK distributor and producer Vertigo will release the film on at least 20 screens stateside, including at multiple venues in New York and Dallas.

Pic is a The Bureau Films production produced by Matthieu Braconier, with cinematography by Alexander Dynan and original music by Chris Roe.

Vertigo’s UK releases have included Sound Of Metal, The Assistant, Death Wish, Mrs Lowry & Son, Springbreakers, and Bronson. Upcoming titles include The Enforcer starring Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth, and Carlota Pereda’s horror movie Piggy.

Khan said of the TIFF, LFF and Rome title: “My need to tell this story was initially born out of a desire to express something about my own experience of existing between two worlds and in two skins. Being mixed English-Pakistani meant I grew up within two cultures, and being Muslim and gay caused me to lead two very separate personal lives for a long time. These dichotomies in my youth were difficult to reconcile with and the feeling that I never fully belonged anywhere operated at quite a cellular level within me.”