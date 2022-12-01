AWA Studios Partners With LuckyChap Entertainment For Feature Film Adaptation Of Garth Ennis Graphic Novel ‘Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: AWA Studios is adapting Garth Ennis’ (The Boys, Preacher) graphic novel Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal for the big screen.

The studio has tapped Ruben Fleischer (Uncharted, Venom, Zombieland I & II) to helm with Catya McMullen (Georgia Mertching is Dead) adapting the screenplay. Producing with AWA Studios is LuckyChap Entertainment (Barbie, Promising Young Woman, I, Tonya) and Ruben Fleischer and Elias Gertler, marking the first project under their new production banner, Camp Hobart. Garth Ennis and Ken F. Levin will executive produce the film project.

The original graphic novel is an action-packed time travel epic that follows the titular thief as she loots her way through history. Here is the full description of the graphic novel:

“All Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly thing she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail draws the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on her tail— and taking things extremely personally.”

Created by Ennis and with art by Goran Sudžuka Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal debuted as an eight-issue comic series in 2021. The series reunited the Eisner Award-winning creator with AWA Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso, who edited the graphic novel. The duo has a longstanding history of close collaboration, having worked together on past iconic projects including Preacher at Vertigo Comics, and The Punisher at Marvel.

Ennis said, “Goran Sudžuka and I are delighted to see Marjorie Finnegan making the move to the big screen. Ruben Fleischer, AWA Studios, LuckyChap Entertainment, and Catya McMullen are just the gang to get it done.”

Ruben Fleischer said, “Garth Ennis has proven time and time again why he is one of the most original voices in the world of comics. I feel so lucky and honored to bring a piece of his to life onscreen. Add to that the incredibly talented writing of Catya McMullen along with the fine folks at LuckyChap Entertainment and AWA, and this project is the kind of thing dreams are made of. We are poised to make that completely original and amazing time travel franchise the world has been waiting for.”

More information on AWA Studios can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and AWAStudios.net.

AWA Studios is represented by Grandview. LuckyChap Entertainment is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, Narrative and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Ruben Fleischer and Camp Hobart are represented by CAA & Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern. Catya McMullen is represented by CAA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Peter Sample and Garth Ennis is represented by NightSky Entertainment.