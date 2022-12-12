James Cameron Skipping Hollywood ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere After Testing Positive For Covid: He Tells Deadline What Happened

The King of the World won’t be at the L.A. premiere tonight for Avatar: The Way of Water after testing positive for Covid.

“I am in LA, just back from Tokyo, and I managed to pick up Covid on the plane, so I’m isolated and can’t go to my own premiere tonight,” Cameron told Deadline. “The number of people I’ve told over the years, ‘ah, we’ll catch up and I’ll see you at the premiere…well, I guess not. Man proposes, and God disposes.”

A Disney rep tells Deadline, “James Cameron has Covid, but is feeling fine.”

“He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence,” continued the statement, “He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere.”

Cameron did attend the world London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water last Tuesday, Dec. 6. The movie opens this Friday could notch a $200M domestic start at the box office.

Due on the red carpet tonight is returning Disney CEO Bob Iger since Bob Chapek left the company. Also the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water will be in attenance including Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

The review embargo for the 20th Century Studios sequel lifts tomorrow at 9 AM PST.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the 2009 movie and centers around the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids) who are hunted by Steven Lang’s Quaritch and his men. They take refuge in a distant, tropical section of Pandora, however, trouble follows them.